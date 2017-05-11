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All Photos/bath/walls : stone slab/sinks : wall mount

Bathroom Stone Slab Walls Wall Mount Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

In the main bath, Arto tile from Tempest Tileworks in turquoise was combined with Benjamin Moore paint in the color Boca Raton.
The upper portion of the walls were finished in waterproof tadelakt, which meets the marble slabs in a pleasing datum line carried around the entire room.
Exposed brick and bluestone in the second-level bathroom.
The main bathroom is clad in travertine and maintains the understated color palette found throughout the home.
In the bathroom, skylights have been placed in the existing roofline to bring in more natural light. A glass partition and frameless mirror visually expand the space.
A clean-lined bathroom of stone and concrete.