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All Photos/bath/walls : stone slab/sinks : undermount

Bathroom Stone Slab Walls Undermount Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

The bathroom layout was reconfigured for more privacy, and wrapped in honed beige marble.
The lower-level master bath matches horizontally oriented stone with wood cabinets and drawers made from on-site trees.
Massive stones have also been embedded into the guest bathroom.
A Carrara marble counter and backsplash, concrete floors, a frameless mirror, and white cabinets keep the look seamless and consistent in the bathroom.
Owners Bath