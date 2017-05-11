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All Photos/bath/walls : stone slab/sinks : pedestal

Bathroom Stone Slab Walls Pedestal Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

Blue hues continue into the bathroom. The elegant, oversized sink is controlled via the black faucet handle carved into the stone wall.
The guest bath features onyx and marble finishes, along with a custom shower and sink.
The spaces are engulfed in tuff and sections of plastered perimeter walls.