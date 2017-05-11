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All Photos/bath/walls : stone slab/showers : full

Bathroom Stone Slab Walls Full Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Ogawa Green Tile by Heath Ceramics covers the walls and floors. When the couple's existing tile stash wasn't enough coverage, the team was able to special order more to match.
The upper portion of the walls were finished in waterproof tadelakt, which meets the marble slabs in a pleasing datum line carried around the entire room.
The bathroom layout was reconfigured for more privacy, and wrapped in honed beige marble.
The upper floor has a smaller footprint than the lower floor. This created an opportunity to remove the ceiling in the shower to let the owners bathe outdoors in privacy.
The lower-level master bath matches horizontally oriented stone with wood cabinets and drawers made from on-site trees.
Massive stones have also been embedded into the guest bathroom.
The shower is enclosed in travertine and topped with a skylight.
The marble continues into the shower, while a freestanding tub is set up to take in the view.
Miró Rivera Architects utilizes a palette of cool grays and white marble in Vista Residence's master bathroom to echo the home's exterior.
In the bathroom, skylights have been placed in the existing roofline to bring in more natural light. A glass partition and frameless mirror visually expand the space.