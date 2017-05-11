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All Photos/bath/walls : stone slab/lighting : wall

Bathroom Stone Slab Walls Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Ogawa Green Tile by Heath Ceramics covers the walls and floors. When the couple's existing tile stash wasn't enough coverage, the team was able to special order more to match.
Exposed brick and bluestone in the second-level bathroom.
The main bathroom is clad in travertine and maintains the understated color palette found throughout the home.
The guest bath features onyx and marble finishes, along with a custom shower and sink.
The upper floor has a smaller footprint than the lower floor. This created an opportunity to remove the ceiling in the shower to let the owners bathe outdoors in privacy.
The Zen-like bathrooms are cloaked in stone and wood.
A communal basin made from monolithic granite offcuts forms the centerpiece of the Manzoni bathroom. Copper pendants hang above.
A Carrara marble counter and backsplash, concrete floors, a frameless mirror, and white cabinets keep the look seamless and consistent in the bathroom.
A deeper Jacuzzi soaking tub was installed.
In the bathroom, skylights have been placed in the existing roofline to bring in more natural light. A glass partition and frameless mirror visually expand the space.
The spaces are engulfed in tuff and sections of plastered perimeter walls.
Owners Bath