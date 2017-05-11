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All Photos/bath/walls : stone slab/floors : dark hardwood

Bathroom Stone Slab Walls Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The shower is enclosed in travertine and topped with a skylight.
With dark gray tiles that mimic stone and atmospheric lighting, this cave-like space has a soothing feel while evoking elemental landscapes. The picture window provides scenic views of the garden, grassland, and the hills beyond while you relax in the spa bath.
In the bathroom, skylights have been placed in the existing roofline to bring in more natural light. A glass partition and frameless mirror visually expand the space.