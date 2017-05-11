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All Photos/bath/walls : stone slab/counters : wood

Bathroom Stone Slab Walls Wood Counters Design Photos and Ideas

In the main bath, Arto tile from Tempest Tileworks in turquoise was combined with Benjamin Moore paint in the color Boca Raton.
Massive stones have also been embedded into the guest bathroom.
In the master bath, on the third floor, Greenguard-certified slate covers the walls and floor. An existing window was transitioned into a doorway. “I thought that’d be weird, a door in the shower,” David recalls. “But Alysia said it would make that particular terrace all the more private if we have to get to it through our shower!”