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All Photos/bath/walls : stone slab/counters : concrete

Bathroom Stone Slab Walls Concrete Counters Design Photos and Ideas

In the main bath, Arto tile from Tempest Tileworks in turquoise was combined with Benjamin Moore paint in the color Boca Raton.
The upper floor has a smaller footprint than the lower floor. This created an opportunity to remove the ceiling in the shower to let the owners bathe outdoors in privacy.