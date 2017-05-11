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All Photos/bath/walls : marble/tubs : soaking

Bathroom Marble Walls Soaking Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

An oversized soaking tub in the bathroom is swathed in Calacatta marble.
The upper portion of the walls were finished in waterproof tadelakt, which meets the marble slabs in a pleasing datum line carried around the entire room.
The tub backdrop is composed of bamboo-cut textured marble tile. “When the lights are on, it casts a really beautiful waterfall effect of light across the texture,” says Watts.
The bathroom layout was reconfigured for more privacy, and wrapped in honed beige marble.
The wet room has a venetian plaster wall finish and 2" marble hex tile for a backsplash. The floors are also plaster.
The new master bathroom features a large soaking tub clad in Carrera marble tile from Daltile. A new Milgard window highlights southern city views.
The Bisha Suite bathroom features a large shower, tub, and two vanities—all wrapped in golden spider marble.
The soaking tub is fashioned from the same Elba Dolomite as the vanity for continuity.
Limestone floor tiles sync with a vanity counter formed in Elba Dolomite, complete with integrated sinks of the same material. Thassos Marble Kit Kat Tiles cover the wall. The mirror is a Robson Rak-designed mirror cabinet painted in Dulux Natural White.
The bathroom interiors are a twist on a traditional pattern and are made from local materials.
Even the master bath fully embraces the Bondi Beach location. A large picture window and skylight create the feeling of being outdoors in this marble oasis.
The guest bath features two sinks and lots of marble.
The master bath features a marble-clad tub with 19th-century urns on lacquer cabinets.
The master bath features marble throughout, including a deep marble soaking tub.
An engineered quartz counter tops a custom walnut vanity.
The new shower is wrapped in 12" x 23" Calacata Gold porcelain tiles from Porcelanosa.
Once the pivot door is opened, the indoor bathing and showering experience becomes an outdoor experience
The en suite master bath features luxe marble-clad surfaces that include Carrera marble countertops and Piatra gray herringbone marble floors. There is also a deep soaking tub.
The two light-filled master bathrooms feature marble floors and walls.
The spa-like master bathroom.
Luxurious and minimalist, the bright master bathroom appears to glow. The perfectly balanced space features Carrara marble, textured handcrafted ash wood doors, and softly tinted paint.
The master bath is clad in Bianco Venatino marble. The tub is by ADM; the showerhead is by Hansgrohe.
The master bath features a double shower and a sunken marble bathtub that overlook views of a glass-walled winter garden.
Miró Rivera Architects utilizes a palette of cool grays and white marble in Vista Residence's master bathroom to echo the home's exterior.
A Smart Glass wall in the upper floor bathroom.
A bathroom is the only enclosed space on the upper level.
The warm-colored vintage teak sideboards and towel racks contrast the cool, dark bathroom walls beautifully.
A peek at the bathroom finished with plenty of natural stone.
Bathroom features Carrara Marble flooring and walls. Window slides open on to garden foliage.
In the master bathroom, Chris clad the tub and walls in Carrara marble. An AJ Wall sconce by Arne Jacobsen for Louis Poulsen sheds some light on bathtub reading.
An Almond bathtub by Porcelanosa is accented by a tub filler from Hansgrohe.
Edgewood cabinets adjoin countertops made from Carrara marble in the master bathroom. A Wyndham Collection bathtub sits under a chrome showerhead by Moen.
The master bathroom’s Wetstyle bathtub, paired with a Kohler faucet, sits up against calacatta marble tiles on the wall.
Level 2 master bath
Master Bathroom
Master bath
Interior walls were repainted and flooring was repaired, but the master bathroom received the most attention in the existing house. The renovation included marble mosaic floor tiles, fixtures by Blu Bathworks, and Silestone countertops.