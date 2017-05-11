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All Photos/bath/walls : marble/tubs : drop in

Bathroom Marble Walls Drop In Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

The tiny budget still allowed room for some strategic splurges, such as the vivid green Verde Ming marble in the house’s only bathroom
The spa-like master bathroom.
The master bath features a double shower and a sunken marble bathtub that overlook views of a glass-walled winter garden.
A peek at the bathroom finished with plenty of natural stone.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Wood meets white marble in this well-lit bathroom by architect Craig Steely. Contrasting materials make for a warm and serene bathing atmosphere in this Berkeley, California home.
Bathroom
Acid-etched frosted, barn style- sliding glass panel
Master Bathroom
Interior walls were repainted and flooring was repaired, but the master bathroom received the most attention in the existing house. The renovation included marble mosaic floor tiles, fixtures by Blu Bathworks, and Silestone countertops.