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All Photos/bath/walls : marble/tubs : alcove

Bathroom Marble Walls Alcove Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

In the breezy bathroom, three walls are finished with white marble.
The bathroom is tiled a bold blue, with repurposed Nero Marquina marble which was originally part of the kitchen flooring.
Carrera marble tiles in four different scales can be found throughout the home—including in the bathroom, the kitchen and sunken lounge, and the backsplash.
The new master bathroom features a large soaking tub clad in Carrera marble tile from Daltile. A new Milgard window highlights southern city views.
A marble trough sink lines a wall in the bright master bath, complete with an oversized soaking tub and glass walk-in shower.
The guest bath features two sinks and lots of marble.
The master bedroom suite has a spa-like bathroom with floor-to-ceiling Bianco Dolomiti marble, a Cambridge soaking tub, a glass-enclosed shower, and custom-designed cabinetry by Waterworks.
The master bathroom is a calming oasis of marble. The couple often relax here for a moment of tranquility.
The spa-like master bathroom.
The master bathroom is complete with a honed statuary F Italian white marble slab countertop, shower wall and floor. The honed white Corian tub is by Hydro Systems.