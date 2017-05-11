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All Photos/bath/walls : marble/toilets : one piece

Bathroom Marble Walls One Piece Toilets Design Photos and Ideas

Pink marble
In the wet bath, teak flooring is juxtaposed with one-inch Carrera marble penny tiles and Dupont Corian countertops in Glacier White.
A steel support is even revealed in the bathroom, where it melds with large-format Calacatta tile on the walls and tumbled French limestone floors. "When we first started talking, the wife said that she always wanted a standalone tub and a skylight," says Klimoski. To simulate the latter, the firm created a ceiling light that can replicate different times of the day. "So, you can have sunset, or you can have the middle of the day," says Klimoski. "It feels like a skylight washing down that back wall."
Grey marble and oak panels line powder room walls.
Opening the mirrored door reveals a surprising contrast of colors and materials between the bathroom and the timber-lined living space.
Masterbathroom with custom walnut vanity and medicine cabinet niche
Bathroom features Carrara Marble flooring and walls. Window slides open on to garden foliage.
The two bathrooms feature gorgeous Carrara marble wall tiles.
Master bath with reflected skylight
A luxurious bathroom with marble walls and earthy timber elements.
Master Bath with a View
Master bath with reflected skylight
A glass wall divides the wet room from the vanity area. The wet room has a large soaker tub and rain head and is tiled in Carrara marble. The full height window maximizes natural light and allows for a visual link to the outdoors. A neutral palette and clean materials convey a sense of simplicity and calm, perfect for relaxing in the tub.
Level 2 master bath
The black toilet is nearly camouflaged against the marble-clad walls, while art and greenery stand out.
Bathroom
The private bathroom features a wetroom style open enclsoure, linear drain,Quartzite tile, and a concealed mirrored medicine cabinet. The fixtures are by Fantini.
Acid-etched frosted, barn style- sliding glass panel