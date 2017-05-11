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All Photos/bath/walls : marble/sinks : vessel

Bathroom Marble Walls Vessel Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

A marble-clad bathroom joins the bedroom and overlooks the skylit living area below.
The stone was the driving force behind the powder room design. The grey glass of the custom Lindsey Adelman light connects to the veining and elevates the whole look.
In the wet bath, teak flooring is juxtaposed with one-inch Carrera marble penny tiles and Dupont Corian countertops in Glacier White.
Linear lighting accentuates the black Spanish marble dominating a bathroom that once flaunted pastel ceramics.
The vanities and bathroom walls are made from locally sourced travertine slabs.
Grey marble and oak panels line powder room walls.
The soaking tub is fashioned from the same Elba Dolomite as the vanity for continuity.
Limestone floor tiles sync with a vanity counter formed in Elba Dolomite, complete with integrated sinks of the same material. Thassos Marble Kit Kat Tiles cover the wall. The mirror is a Robson Rak-designed mirror cabinet painted in Dulux Natural White.
An expansive picture window ushers ample natural light and fresh air into the master bath.
The master bath features marble throughout, including a deep marble soaking tub.
An engineered quartz counter tops a custom walnut vanity.
A look at the bathroom sandwiched between the sauna and gym.
Chevron-patterned Carrera marble lines a wall in the bathroom that also features Carrera marble floors and Delta taps.
The master bath features a double shower and a sunken marble bathtub that overlook views of a glass-walled winter garden.
A bathroom is the only enclosed space on the upper level.
The warm-colored vintage teak sideboards and towel racks contrast the cool, dark bathroom walls beautifully.
Another bathroom boasts a striking black-and-white patterned tile on the floor and is completed with gold faucets, wooden cabinetry, as well as a contemporary black sink.
Hariri and her husband have separate bathrooms, each with their preferred. He preferred a shower, but Hariri wanted a tub.
Acid-etched frosted, barn style- sliding glass panel
Rich Veracruz marble lines one wall of the bathroom, black-and-white tiles of various sizes clad another.
The space here still emphasizes its continuity but in an orthogonal order. The ceiling undulates up and down with the heights distributing different activities.
Master bath