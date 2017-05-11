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All Photos/bath/walls : marble/lighting : recessed

Bathroom Marble Walls Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Carrera marble tiles in four different scales can be found throughout the home—including in the bathroom, the kitchen and sunken lounge, and the backsplash.
The wet room has a venetian plaster wall finish and 2" marble hex tile for a backsplash. The floors are also plaster.
A marble wet room features a freestanding tub by Victoria and Albert and dual showers, while another shower on the terrace offers the option of washing outdoors. A 12-foot wooden door swings back to reveal a dressing room.
A steel support is even revealed in the bathroom, where it melds with large-format Calacatta tile on the walls and tumbled French limestone floors. "When we first started talking, the wife said that she always wanted a standalone tub and a skylight," says Klimoski. To simulate the latter, the firm created a ceiling light that can replicate different times of the day. "So, you can have sunset, or you can have the middle of the day," says Klimoski. "It feels like a skylight washing down that back wall."
An expansive picture window ushers ample natural light and fresh air into the master bath.
The bathrooms in the Airstream suites fit a lot of great design into a small space.
Slabs of Carrara marble cover the minimalist bathroom, which is punctuated with fixtures made from unlacquered brass.
Opening the mirrored door reveals a surprising contrast of colors and materials between the bathroom and the timber-lined living space.
Even the master bath fully embraces the Bondi Beach location. A large picture window and skylight create the feeling of being outdoors in this marble oasis.
Warm wood tones balance with bright whites to create elegant and refined interior spaces.
The master bath features marble throughout, including a deep marble soaking tub.
The new shower is wrapped in 12" x 23" Calacata Gold porcelain tiles from Porcelanosa.
Once the pivot door is opened, the indoor bathing and showering experience becomes an outdoor experience
A look at the bathroom sandwiched between the sauna and gym.
The en suite master bath features luxe marble-clad surfaces that include Carrera marble countertops and Piatra gray herringbone marble floors. There is also a deep soaking tub.
Di Marmore marble floors and walls clad the master bathroom.
The second master bath.
Grey marble, white wood, black metal and glass doors, along with brass accents, creates a contemporary and calming master bathroom.
Grey marble, white wood, black metal and glass doors, along with brass accents, creates a contemporary and calming master bathroom.
The spa-like master bathroom.
Luxurious and minimalist, the bright master bathroom appears to glow. The perfectly balanced space features Carrara marble, textured handcrafted ash wood doors, and softly tinted paint.
In the new bathroom, the couple chose black floor tile from Wayfair, selecting a shape similar to the kitchen tile for consistency. The marble shower tile was a Home Depot find, as was the Toto toilet.
The master bath features a double shower and a sunken marble bathtub that overlook views of a glass-walled winter garden.
Miró Rivera Architects utilizes a palette of cool grays and white marble in Vista Residence's master bathroom to echo the home's exterior.
A bathroom is the only enclosed space on the upper level.
The warm-colored vintage teak sideboards and towel racks contrast the cool, dark bathroom walls beautifully.
The bathrooms are visually and texturally divided into ceramic granite wet areas and painted dry areas.
Masterbathroom with custom walnut vanity and medicine cabinet niche
Hariri and her husband have separate bathrooms, each with their preferred. He preferred a shower, but Hariri wanted a tub.
On one side of the cube, black doors that meld with the wall open to reveal an efficient wardrobe and a surprisingly bright marble bedroom.
The master bath features Statuary marble, radiant heat floors, a Kaldewei Vaio Duo oval freestanding tub, a frameless glass-enclosed shower, Lefroy Brooks fixtures and a Valcucine vanity.
Master Bath with a View
Edgewood cabinets adjoin countertops made from Carrara marble in the master bathroom. A Wyndham Collection bathtub sits under a chrome showerhead by Moen.
The master bathroom’s Wetstyle bathtub, paired with a Kohler faucet, sits up against calacatta marble tiles on the wall.
Carrara marble was used in the shower and on the countertops. The fixtures are from Hansgrohe.
In a home largely outfitted in wood, this marbled bathroom designed by Peter Russell-Clarke and Craig Steely provides a respite for the eyes, with its white, gray, and black palette and minimalist fixtures and details. Dramatic veining in the stone provides visual interest and movement, and the freestanding bathtub contrasts with the dark marble on the wall behind.
A glass wall divides the wet room from the vanity area. The wet room has a large soaker tub and rain head and is tiled in Carrara marble. The full height window maximizes natural light and allows for a visual link to the outdoors. A neutral palette and clean materials convey a sense of simplicity and calm, perfect for relaxing in the tub.
The private bathroom features a wetroom style open enclsoure, linear drain,Quartzite tile, and a concealed mirrored medicine cabinet. The fixtures are by Fantini.
The striking master bath is lined from floor to walls in silvery gray marble.
Acid-etched frosted, barn style- sliding glass panel
Master Bathroom