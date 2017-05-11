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All Photos/bath/walls : marble/lighting : accent

Bathroom Marble Walls Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Astra Walker faucets bedeck the vanity. The aged brass and honed marble “further reflect the human interaction with nature and time,” says Fox.
In the main bathroom, Artedomus Elba stone, a honed marble, covers the walls and floor.
The tub backdrop is composed of bamboo-cut textured marble tile. “When the lights are on, it casts a really beautiful waterfall effect of light across the texture,” says Watts.
The en suite in the master bedroom on the first floor features marble and timber veneer finishes.
The wet room has a venetian plaster wall finish and 2" marble hex tile for a backsplash. The floors are also plaster.
Master bath tub is open to the master bedroom.
Grey marble and oak panels line powder room walls.
The soaking tub is fashioned from the same Elba Dolomite as the vanity for continuity.
Limestone floor tiles sync with a vanity counter formed in Elba Dolomite, complete with integrated sinks of the same material. Thassos Marble Kit Kat Tiles cover the wall. The mirror is a Robson Rak-designed mirror cabinet painted in Dulux Natural White.
The bathroom features wall-mounted Duravit washbasins and custom shelves for eyeglasses.
The master bathroom has a freestanding tub by Randolph Morris. Local artist Tatiana Hockenos painted above the tub in the master bathroom. The shower is separate.
Warm wood tones balance with bright whites to create elegant and refined interior spaces.
An engineered quartz counter tops a custom walnut vanity.
The couple turned a third bedroom into an en suite master bath by knocking down the walls between the two rooms, re-framing and building new walls, and adding plumbing and electrical.
A look at the bathroom sandwiched between the sauna and gym.
Di Marmore marble floors and walls clad the master bathroom.
Inlaid butterflies add visual interest to the vast slabs of gray marble. An adjoining massage room makes for the ultimate spa-like bathroom.
The master bath features a double shower and a sunken marble bathtub that overlook views of a glass-walled winter garden.
Master bath with reflected skylight
Master Bath with a View
Master bath with reflected skylight
Master Bathroom