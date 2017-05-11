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All Photos/bath/walls : marble/floors : slate

Bathroom Marble Walls Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The master bath includes a marble-lined steam shower and vanity, as well as a separate soaking tub.
The master bathroom is a calming oasis of marble. The couple often relax here for a moment of tranquility.