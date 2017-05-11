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All Photos/bath/walls : marble/floors : marble

Bathroom Marble Walls Marble Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The tiny budget still allowed room for some strategic splurges, such as the vivid green Verde Ming marble in the house’s only bathroom
A marble-clad bathroom joins the bedroom and overlooks the skylit living area below.
Don't neglect the faucet. It’s important to remember that faucets aren’t always included in a new vanity, which may require a bit of research and coordination.
Astra Walker faucets bedeck the vanity. The aged brass and honed marble “further reflect the human interaction with nature and time,” says Fox.
In the main bathroom, Artedomus Elba stone, a honed marble, covers the walls and floor.
The bathtub in the master en suite sits beside the shower, which is separated from the hallway by frosted glass, allowing natural light to enter the space.
One of the luxurious bathrooms in Casa Santísimo by JJRR/Arquitectura+Modica-Ledezma. It maintains a sense of natural intimacy despite its open plan and skylight ceiling.
The upper portion of the walls were finished in waterproof tadelakt, which meets the marble slabs in a pleasing datum line carried around the entire room.
The tub backdrop is composed of bamboo-cut textured marble tile. “When the lights are on, it casts a really beautiful waterfall effect of light across the texture,” says Watts.
The bathroom layout was reconfigured for more privacy, and wrapped in honed beige marble.
The shower features a bench and is a mix of Elba Blue Marble, Inax Yohen Border tiles, and concrete.
Carrera marble tiles in four different scales can be found throughout the home—including in the bathroom, the kitchen and sunken lounge, and the backsplash.
The Yakers' master bath surrounds its Beijing Roc soaking tub by Americh in white marble, with a view through the glass to the waterside view. The Mint tub filler is by Fantini.
A marble wet room features a freestanding tub by Victoria and Albert and dual showers, while another shower on the terrace offers the option of washing outdoors. A 12-foot wooden door swings back to reveal a dressing room.
The home offers a total of six and a half bathrooms, this one with a free-standing soaking tub from which one can enjoy expansive views out over San Francisco. Marble-clad flooring and walls complete the industrial-chic vibe.
Master bath tub is open to the master bedroom.
Grey marble and oak panels line powder room walls.
The Bisha Suite bathroom features a large shower, tub, and two vanities—all wrapped in golden spider marble.
A look at one of the marble-clad bathrooms, this one offering a fireplace, large soaking tub, and walk-in shower.
The ensuite bathrooms in the Superior Fattoria rooms are finished with local Carrara marble and custom-made ornamental stainless steel vanities.
The bathroom interiors are a twist on a traditional pattern and are made from local materials.
The guest bath boasts skylights overhead and a giant soaking tub set against a backlit slab of marble.
Slabs of Carrara marble cover the minimalist bathroom, which is punctuated with fixtures made from unlacquered brass.
Opening the mirrored door reveals a surprising contrast of colors and materials between the bathroom and the timber-lined living space.
Even the master bath fully embraces the Bondi Beach location. A large picture window and skylight create the feeling of being outdoors in this marble oasis.
The master bedroom suite has a spa-like bathroom with floor-to-ceiling Bianco Dolomiti marble, a Cambridge soaking tub, a glass-enclosed shower, and custom-designed cabinetry by Waterworks.
The master bath features a marble-clad tub with 19th-century urns on lacquer cabinets.
The master bath features marble throughout, including a deep marble soaking tub.
A look at the bathroom sandwiched between the sauna and gym.
The en suite master bath features luxe marble-clad surfaces that include Carrera marble countertops and Piatra gray herringbone marble floors. There is also a deep soaking tub.
Di Marmore marble floors and walls clad the master bathroom.
Inlaid butterflies add visual interest to the vast slabs of gray marble. An adjoining massage room makes for the ultimate spa-like bathroom.
The second master bath.
The two light-filled master bathrooms feature marble floors and walls.
The spa-like master bathroom.
Chevron-patterned Carrera marble lines a wall in the bathroom that also features Carrera marble floors and Delta taps.
Luxurious and minimalist, the bright master bathroom appears to glow. The perfectly balanced space features Carrara marble, textured handcrafted ash wood doors, and softly tinted paint.
The floors of Avinyo Street Apartment were leveled by a topping slab of concrete, topped with large format ceramic tile.
The master bath is clad in Bianco Venatino marble. The tub is by ADM; the showerhead is by Hansgrohe.
The master bath features a double shower and a sunken marble bathtub that overlook views of a glass-walled winter garden.
Miró Rivera Architects utilizes a palette of cool grays and white marble in Vista Residence's master bathroom to echo the home's exterior.
Minimalist black fixtures adorn the shower.
Masterbathroom with custom walnut vanity and medicine cabinet niche
Hariri and her husband have separate bathrooms, each with their preferred. He preferred a shower, but Hariri wanted a tub.
Bathroom features Carrara Marble flooring and walls. Window slides open on to garden foliage.
In the master bathroom, Chris clad the tub and walls in Carrara marble. An AJ Wall sconce by Arne Jacobsen for Louis Poulsen sheds some light on bathtub reading.
Master bath with reflected skylight
On one side of the cube, black doors that meld with the wall open to reveal an efficient wardrobe and a surprisingly bright marble bedroom.
The master bath features Statuary marble, radiant heat floors, a Kaldewei Vaio Duo oval freestanding tub, a frameless glass-enclosed shower, Lefroy Brooks fixtures and a Valcucine vanity.
Master Bath with a View
When architects Silvia Ullmayer and Allan Sylvester worked with joiner Roger Hynam to reinvent an apartment for metalworker Simone ten Hompel, they created a covered space in the bathroom to conceal the front loader washing machine.
Master bath with reflected skylight
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