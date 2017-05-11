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All Photos/bath/walls : marble/floors : light hardwood

Bathroom Marble Walls Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The stone was the driving force behind the powder room design. The grey glass of the custom Lindsey Adelman light connects to the veining and elevates the whole look.
The spacious master bathroom.
Master bath tub is open to the master bedroom.
Master Bathroom