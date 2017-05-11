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All Photos/bath/walls : marble/floors : ceramic tile

Bathroom Marble Walls Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The upstairs master bathroom is teeming with light thanks to its skylight and windows, and looks more luxurious than it is thanks to marble-like ceramic tile and walnut-faced plywood cabinets.
The bathroom features wall-mounted Duravit washbasins and custom shelves for eyeglasses.
Once the pivot door is opened, the indoor bathing and showering experience becomes an outdoor experience
The couple turned a third bedroom into an en suite master bath by knocking down the walls between the two rooms, re-framing and building new walls, and adding plumbing and electrical.
Grey marble, white wood, black metal and glass doors, along with brass accents, creates a contemporary and calming master bathroom.
Grey marble, white wood, black metal and glass doors, along with brass accents, creates a contemporary and calming master bathroom.
In the new bathroom, the couple chose black floor tile from Wayfair, selecting a shape similar to the kitchen tile for consistency. The marble shower tile was a Home Depot find, as was the Toto toilet.
The warm-colored vintage teak sideboards and towel racks contrast the cool, dark bathroom walls beautifully.
The bathrooms are visually and texturally divided into ceramic granite wet areas and painted dry areas.
Another bathroom boasts a striking black-and-white patterned tile on the floor and is completed with gold faucets, wooden cabinetry, as well as a contemporary black sink.
In the master bathroom, a freestanding Waterworks tub is paired with a Fantini fixture. Calacatta marble surrounds the shower; the flooring is Evolution ceramic tile from Apavisa.
Master Bathroom