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All Photos/bath/walls : marble/counters : wood

Bathroom Marble Walls Wood Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The stone was the driving force behind the powder room design. The grey glass of the custom Lindsey Adelman light connects to the veining and elevates the whole look.
Grey marble and oak panels line powder room walls.
A look at the bathroom sandwiched between the sauna and gym.
The warm-colored vintage teak sideboards and towel racks contrast the cool, dark bathroom walls beautifully.
The bathrooms are visually and texturally divided into ceramic granite wet areas and painted dry areas.
Another bathroom boasts a striking black-and-white patterned tile on the floor and is completed with gold faucets, wooden cabinetry, as well as a contemporary black sink.
Acid-etched frosted, barn style- sliding glass panel