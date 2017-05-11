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All Photos/bath/walls : ceramic tile/tubs : whirlpool

Bathroom Ceramic Tile Walls Whirlpool Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

The spa-like bathroom of Casa Myhrer Hauge offers sweeping views of the surrounding landscape. Gudmundur Jonsson Arkitektkontor wanted the design to play off of nature, not encroach on it.
On the opposite end of the dining area is a spa-like bathroom with sliding arched doors, Moroccan tile trimming, a walk-in closet, toilet, rain shower, and a corner bathtub.