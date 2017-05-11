Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/walls : ceramic tile/tubs : drop in

Bathroom Ceramic Tile Walls Drop In Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

The architects kept the fixture layout to save on budget, swapping in a Duravit tub and toilet with lavatory fixture, tub filler and shower head and controls by DornBracht.
"Intense color immersion,
"Rio Belize
Hexagonal penny tile ascends from floor to ceiling in the skylit primary bathroom.
The kids' bath is playful while adhering to the home's overall color and material palettes.
Signorino wall tiles in opal white meet Lapege’s Colombino RB36 porcelain floor tiles.
A bathroom for kids features retro-style materials, including a vintage-inspired sink, toilet, and pink mosaic tile.
A large soaking tub looks out to lush greenery and bright sunshine—the perfect backdrop for this bathroom retreat. A slatted fence provides privacy from the rest of the yard.
White penny tiles reflect natural light in the bathroom.
The kids' bathroom vanity was custom-designed by Nye with fabrication by Matthew Philip Williams. The mirror, rail, and stool are by Coolican and Company.
A clerestory harnesses natural light for the bath.
A horizontal glass pane stretches the length of the bathroom, illuminating the redesigned space from above.
A classic scheme in the apartment bathroom utilizes white subway tile and two-inch black hex tile, both from Nemo. The vanity was sourced from IKEA, and a Cedar & Moss sconces flank the mirror.
The team wrapped the room in floor-to-ceiling penny tile with black epoxy grout. The vanity is a custom build from the contractor.
Bathroom
Bathroom
Bathroom
Brilliant blue tile from Classic Ceramics cascades down the wall, wraps the tub, and covers the floor in the kids' bath.
The ceramic tiles were created with irregular glaze, which mimics the reflections of the harbor nearby.
The pastel tiles used by Atelier Starzak Strebicki bring a calming mood to the washroom.
This bathroom, tiled in bright blue mosaic to offset the home’s limited materials and color palette, calls for a simple vanity. The sinks, toilets, and tubs are by Villeroy & Boch, while the faucets and towel rails are by Grohe and Avenir, respectively.
Bathroom
The Main Bathroom
In the bathroom, 6" hexagon tiles from Fireclay line the wall above the tub, which is Kohler's Underscore Vibracoustic Bathtub surrounded by a custom frame finished with polished concrete.
The navy floor tiles in another bathroom are from Mosaic House.
Fiery mosaics tile the majority of this Hawaiian tub room. Built and occupied by architect Craig Steely and his wife, the rest of the home is just as warm and tranquil aptly named Lavaflow 2.
Master Bathroom
Kids' Bathroom
Kids' Bathroom
Bathroom A creative way of cutting costs is on display in son Nate’s bathroom, where the wall tiles are arranged in a whimsical, irregular pattern making use of slim sections of tile cut for transitions and corners. “We came up with a pattern that could incorporate random sizes so we were able to order the exact amount of tile that we needed,” Bischoff says. “It allowed us to get the most out of the tile price because there wasn’t that 20 percent that [would normally go] into the landfill.” The two-bowl sink is the Vitviken model from Ikea; it’s topped with a chrome Hansgrohe faucet and accented by Ikea’s Godmorgon medicine cabinets customized by MADE.
The bathroom includes a sink Bornstein discovered in a secondhand store.