Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/walls : ceramic tile/sinks : wall mount

Bathroom Ceramic Tile Walls Wall Mount Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

The bathroom's shower is wheelchair accessible, if needed.
The bathroom was enlivened with a wall of hexagonal blue Pratt &amp; Larson tile.
Hektor is divided into five suites, each with its own kitchen and bathroom.
Handmade deep green ceramic tile covers the wall in the master bath.
Classic Ceramics wall tiles are combined with Caroma Cube ceramic basins in the bathrooms.
The luminous new bathroom repurposes the original medicine cabinet and light fixture, while statement cement floor tile from Original Mission Tile in Hex Bakery adds a graphic punch. The ceramic subway wall tile is Florida Tile ‘Arctic Matte’, and the wall-mounted faucet is a Tiburon Series Lavatory Faucet from California Faucets in matte black.
"My wish for the bathroom was for it to feel like walking along a creek through the Tasmanian wilderness,
More than 6,000 pounds of green Moroccan tiles from Design Fliesen were used in their primary bathroom, which has two Falper faucets. There's a second full bathroom and two powder rooms.
When remodelling this five-bedroom family home in an Edwardian building in London, design firm AMA decked the three bathrooms in lime green, baby blue, and lemon yellow tiles
Storage space was relocated to encourage a more minimalist lifestyle.
Signorino wall tiles in opal white meet Lapege’s Colombino RB36 porcelain floor tiles.
Ali chose a wall tile that reflects the early ’70s era when the building was constructed. The oversized yellow wall lights are from IKEA.
The shower room and WC on the lower ground floor is accessed via the utility room, which also features counters by Smile Plastics.
Grey describes the patina process for the faucet and shower fixtures: “You get unfinished or un-lacquered brass, and then you boil vinegar and dip them in there. Then I put it in a bag with an egg and let it sit out for a couple of weeks. Then I opened it up, which was pretty disgusting, but it did the trick.”
A bathroom stands opposite the principal bedroom on the first level.
The three kids share a bathroom that's also located in the attic. The penguin basket is from Bloomingville.
Stacked tiles from Spanish company Porcelanosa line the wall behind the sink and in the shower. Antonio bought the Peill & Putzler Wave pendants when he lived in Germany.
A look at the principal bathroom. “A lot of new houses don’t feel like they already love their inhabitants. Being able to live in a house that my dad designed is such an amazing, warm feeling,” Lizz says.
Orange paint and blue-and-white checkerboard tiles are a gleeful match in the bathroom.
The powder room features Dulux Australia’s Briar paint.
The bathroom maximizes space and efficiency with a European-style glass shower, full tile in the bathroom, and high-end fixtures. All Wheelhaus homes use shower and faucet fixtures that minimize the waste of water.
A look at the downstairs powder room. The Lillången sink and cabinet from IKEA, while the faucet is from Kingston Brass and the medicine cabinet is by Kohler and the toilet is by Toto.
All the bathrooms, including the downstairs powder room, feature white penny tiling.
The colors for all the finishing touches were workshopped on-site, and Dunin and team pieced together their palette through experimentation… even if it meant 10 samples of grout. “We drove the builder crazy,” she laughs.
A small yet full-sized bath houses a tub, compost toilet and sink.
In the kid’s bath, the dimensional tiles are designed by Kho Liang Ie for MOSA, the colorful tapware is by Vola, and the light fixtures are from Barn Lighting. “It’s all kind of mismatched and playful,” says Tang.
Handmade terra-cotta floor tiles from Onsite Supply + Design line the shared bath. The Vixel wall tiles are from Artedomus, and below the custom shelf is a Vitra Butterfly stool by Sori Yanagi.
The guest bath features Artistic Tile stone mosaic flooring and walls of Ann Sacks Blue Celeste Field tile and Stone Source Luce Di Ceramica Pumpkin tile.
The shared kids’ bath features a tile terrazzo floor, soaking tub, and Brodware taps. The clerestory window lets in northern light without compromising privacy.
In the rear wing, which is used by the two teenage boys, the bathroom is split into two—a separate toilet and a shower—with a library in the circulation space between.
The idea for the planted bathtub arrived after Chu decided to create a glass ceiling in the bathroom. “The sunlight poured in and brought these old bath tiles back to life, and we knew we wanted to plant the bathtub,” he says. “Once we had unravelled the ceiling, we knew what needed to be there.”
The build-out was inspired by a “modern Scandinavian cabin.” Light birch timber contrasts with flat-black elements to allow for a play of natural light in an otherwise dark space. The bathroom sits behind the rear wheels for added headroom in the shower. Five inches were removed from the wheel wells to create additional space in the bathroom.
The tiled roof in the bathroom was one of the most challenging aspects of the fit-out. “We used an extremely durable tile and applied it with a healthy mixture of elastic glues and flexible mortar,” says designer Welsh Weinberger. “The framed structure the tiles ultimately sit on is solid enough to hopefully reduce any flexing of the bus itself. That being said, you haven’t tiled until you try to cement board and penny tile a school bus roofline!”
Even the bathrooms have spectacular views. A skylight allows glimpses of the sky from the shower.
Green floor tiles add a surprising pop of color to this bathroom.
Carrera marble tiles in four different scales can be found throughout the home—including in the bathroom, the kitchen and sunken lounge, and the backsplash.
The shower seat cleverly repurposes an original (but already blocked out) chimney breast recess.
Astrain outfitted the relocated bathroom with marble mosaic tile and a punchy Bert and May Green Alalpardo tile in the shower as a graphic accent. "The client kept saying she liked geometric patterns—no flowers, etc.—and some bold color," says Astrain.
Gray Céragrès ceramic tiles line the bathroom.
Opposite the sink, steel shelving adds storage with a minimal profile.
The former jack-and-jill bathroom is now accessible from both the living room and bedroom.
The majority of the boys’ bathroom is clad in economic, white ceramic tile. A band of yellow tiles delineates each boy’s personal area, and the color continues across the ceiling. The Andy Warhol pixelated tiles by Dune were an indulgence, and they were used sparingly for impact.
Even the renovated bathrooms maintain the arched motif with arched mirrors above solid, uncoated brass hardware that will patina over time.
For a clean and minimal aesthetic, white and gray tiles are paired with pine wood in the bathroom.
The only full bathroom is also located upstairs. A complete renovation included new tile, a stand-alone soaking tub, and a walk-in shower.
The designers specified Nero Marquina tile in a 2"x12" honed finish to cover the bathroom floor "for a dramatic yet seamless look in the large master bathroom."
Sommer and Costello combined Derengge Two-Handle Faucets in matte black with the Lucent Light Shop Vortice Sconce over CB2 mirrors.
A new bathroom off the hallway in the extension is divided with a half bath in front for guests. Additional square and rectangular tiles in the bathroom mimic traditional tiling patterns found in the original cottage bathrooms.
12