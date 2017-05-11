Bathroom Ceramic Tile Walls Full Showers Design Photos and Ideas

All Photos/bath/walls : ceramic tile/showers : full

A classic scheme in the apartment bathroom utilizes white subway tile and two-inch black hex tile, both from Nemo. The vanity was sourced from IKEA, and a Cedar & Moss sconces flank the mirror.
Now, a generous shower has a custom step-through window from Starr Windows & Doors to access the roof deck. Floors are Nero Marquina hexagon tile, and the custom vanity has a marble counter. A Kohler Purist faucet and Cedar & Moss sconce complete the look.
Brilliant blue tile from Classic Ceramics cascades down the wall, wraps the tub, and covers the floor in the kids' bath.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Curved nuances even extend to the shower in the sleek, black-tiled bathroom.
“For the master bathroom, I wanted to create a spa-like retreat for my husband and I. We chose classic finishes with gray herringbone floor tile, white subway tile for the walls, and chrome fixtures and hardware. We also took down a wall that separated the toilet and shower from the sink area and it made the bathroom feel twice as large.”
The master bath of Highlands Ranch features twin Duravit cabinets with concrete sinks, all lit from above by an automated skylight. SGS' design provides passive cooling when coupled with the garden-level windows. The ocean view shower provides a seamless indoor/outdoor bathing experience.
Estúdio Penha left industrial accents—like metallic frames, large windows, and cement tiles—in many rooms of Conde D'eu House.
10cm x 10cm white tiles line all the bathroom walls and floors. The same tiles pop up in the kitchen.
The bathroom features an indoor/outdoor shower. The Wetstyle sink is outfitted with a Blu Bathworks faucet.
Another bathroom sports the Dwell Little Diamond tile in the Tropics Blue Crackle glaze from Heath Ceramics. The shower floor is also teak.
A monolithic, imported stone vanity in the bathroom is accented by brass fixtures and hand-cut and crafted tile.
Even in the master bathroom, the views do not go unnoticed. A picture window perfectly frames Mount Hood in the distance.
The tile was meticulously stacked, square upon square, to match the way it would have been installed in the 1950s.
The renovation introduced modern bathrooms into the building.
Idiosyncratic decor touches like the "babe" sign balance traditional detailing.
The bathroom in guest room 7
The bathroom in guest room 6
The bathroom in guest room 3
The bathroom stucco ceiling has a surface that’s much more pleasing and varied than the standard dropped bathroom ceilings seen in most Stockholm homes.
Samuel designed the unique brass inlay pattern for the terrazzo floors, and the new glass-enclosed shower is an airy reprieve. All of the fixtures and faucets are from Wayfair.
Heath Ceramics Heron Blue wall tiles.
SomerTile silk penny round mosaic floor tiles.
#bath #spa #bath&spa #modern #interior #shower #chicago #fern Photo courtesy of Ranquist Development
The bathroom features clean, modern finishes.
The master bath is covered in vibrantly colored tile.
The pastel tiles used by Atelier Starzak Strebicki bring a calming mood to the washroom.
The tub and shower are sunken, reflecting the two levels in the rest of the apartment.
The indoor/outdoor shower is also original to the home.
The bathroom is sheathed in Dal Tile, with a Silestone countertop placed over an IKEA cabinet. The curb-less shower supports aging in place.
An exposed beam adds depth and character to one of the guest bathrooms while graphic tiles echo the complex geometries of an extensive collection of butterflies that is on display.
The gym features concrete, three-dimensional tile in the steam room and shower, and cedar in the sauna.
A look at the master bath with a rain shower.
The master bath with cedar countertops overlooks views of a lush fan palm. The custom vessel sink was crafted by the owner.
An updated bathroom.
The view is the focal point in a bathroom sheathed in charcoal tile and complemented by wood accents.
Master Bathroom with Palisades Bianco Hand-Crafted 3”x12” Subway Style Ceramic Tiles
The bathroom
In the new bathroom, Heath Ceramics tiles were used in the shower alongside cement tile flooring from Clé Tile.
The finish palette in the bathroom relates to the kitchen for consistency.
A shower with floor-to-ceiling glazing fosters indoor/outdoor flow.
Dimensional tile by Heath Ceramics Ornament by MQuan Studio
Master Bathroom
A double-size shower, clad floor-to-ceiling in tiny earth-toned tiles, was built after relocating the water heater and claiming its space. A chic yet discreet toilet is wall-hung and the tank concealed, greatly ameliorating the somewhat claustrophobic feel of the original bathroom.
The shower provides a glimpse of the outdoors.
#bath #spa #bath&spa #modern #interior #interiordesign #color #shower #renovation #walltile #rainbowazul #citruscolor #clad #ceramicplank #ikea

