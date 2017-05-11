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All Photos/bath/walls : ceramic tile/lighting : wall

Bathroom Ceramic Tile Walls Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The architects kept the fixture layout to save on budget, swapping in a Duravit tub and toilet with lavatory fixture, tub filler and shower head and controls by DornBracht.
"Intense color immersion,
The curving concrete tub has the same color as the floor, to appear as through it's rising out of it.
The kids' bathroom has a decidedly more youthful feel, with terazzo flooring and vanities and mirrors from West Elm.
The designers enlivened one of the bathrooms with vertical pink tile and drawer pulls.
Ogawa Green Tile by Heath Ceramics covers the walls and floors. When the couple's existing tile stash wasn't enough coverage, the team was able to special order more to match.
"Rio Belize
Now, the blue bathroom is one of the homeowners' favorite spaces. "We love showering in our blue cabin,
Bright Designlab designed the custom vanity, fabricated by Maple Key. The wallpaper is by Portland studio Makelike, and the pink tap is Fantini.
Tile by Zia Tile runs along a wall of the upstairs bathroom. The cabinets are by Cabinets quick, and the floor tile is by Concrete Collaborative.
Colorful Ceramica Vogue tile steals the show on the home’s expanded upper level.
The bathroom's shower is wheelchair accessible, if needed.
Hektor is divided into five suites, each with its own kitchen and bathroom.
After: "We don't believe in the hierarchy of materials,
To pay homage to the home’s era, the couple chose a midcentury-inspired Pacific Green Starburst III tile from the Cement Tile Shop to go behind the Moreno Bath MOB rosewood vanity. Hudson Valley Lighting fixtures and CB2 mirrors add some retro bling to the bath.
The luminous new bathroom repurposes the original medicine cabinet and light fixture, while statement cement floor tile from Original Mission Tile in Hex Bakery adds a graphic punch. The ceramic subway wall tile is Florida Tile ‘Arctic Matte’, and the wall-mounted faucet is a Tiburon Series Lavatory Faucet from California Faucets in matte black.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
Thomas loves crazy powder rooms, but leans towards softer tones for master bathrooms. Here, she adds a bit of glam with chrome Atrio fixtures by Grohe and antique brass Hinsdale sconces by Hudson Valley Lighting. “I am so happy with how this midcentury-inspired pattern using Fireclay Tile in Daisy and Sea Glass turned out. It’s dramatic, but still soothing and soft. The sconces reminded me of modernist versions of soap bubbles, and I loved them for a bathroom environment.”
Color-blocked custom cabinets make for a delightful surprise.
The addition of a skylight lets sunlight wash over jade-green tile that's laid in a herringbone pattern in the bathroom.
"Since we knew the house would have bold color blocks, we wanted the bathroom to feel a bit more fluid and loose,
Storage space was relocated to encourage a more minimalist lifestyle.
Spanish firm Gon Architects and designer Ana Torres renovated this 69-foot-long Madrid flat to include a yellow-tiled bathroom, salmon-hued bedroom reading nook, and bright-blue kitchen stand. The home’s colorful corners are tied together by white passages and subtle wood floors.
Fireclay Tile’s “Hexite” pattern covers the floor in the primary bathroom.
The team had a lot of discussions with the owner on the striped pattern of the Moroccan tile in the main bathroom, which makes the space feel larger and blends the green and cream palette used throughout the house.
Yellow tiles add a fun pop of color in the bathroom.
The main bathroom, with a prominently placed soaking tub, is a restorative haven within the home. "My favorite part [of the home] is the bathtub, which has a clerestory window of the downtown skyline, and another window that looks out to see the Hollywood sign in the distance," shares Melanie. The luminous space features ceramic floor tile from Ceramic Technics in Ecco Mineral Stone 2.0, Wilsonart quartz counters in Rio Upano, and a white LED sconce by StudioM. The white oak vanity was custom designed by OPEN For Humans.
Signorino wall tiles in opal white meet Lapege’s Colombino RB36 porcelain floor tiles.
The guest bath has a retro feel with Clé Tile’s Forage white terrazzo, New York Tile Company’s 4x4 pink tile, a Moreno Bath MOB high-gloss white vanity, and light fixtures and a mirror from West Elm.
Ali chose a wall tile that reflects the early ’70s era when the building was constructed. The oversized yellow wall lights are from IKEA.
Cork flooring by Expanko runs from the bathroom to the hallway, mirroring the tones of the cedar ceilings. Heath Ceramics tile clads the vanity wall.
The guest bath features punchy Clé tile flooring and a mirror and sconce from Schoolhouse Electric.
Jocie specified slate floor tiles and cement wall tiles by Clé, then applied Venetian plaster from Master of Plaster with the help of some friends. "It’s really fun once you get into the rhythm of it, but definitely takes some time," says the architect.
A look at the principal bathroom. “A lot of new houses don’t feel like they already love their inhabitants. Being able to live in a house that my dad designed is such an amazing, warm feeling,” Lizz says.
With the visible structure and piping of the tub and sink, the bathroom is a visual echo of the exposed trusses in the extension.
The custom walnut vanity from Northcoast Modern is topped with quartz. A new window brings in more light and a view of the river and trees.
A floating vanity saves space in the petite footprint. Cement tile covers the floor.
The new bathroom has Cle tile and custom limestone sinks that Emily found in a chance search online. "Marblebasinhub.com. They have incredible, incredible sinks," she says.
All the bathrooms, including the downstairs powder room, feature white penny tiling.
“Cathie has an incredible love of color,” says Tolkin. “This was an opportunity for engagement that would feel very authentic—this kind of engagement with our clients is vital to what we do.”
A mirror directly across from the en suite’s massive window serves to double the view.
In the kid’s bath, the dimensional tiles are designed by Kho Liang Ie for MOSA, the colorful tapware is by Vola, and the light fixtures are from Barn Lighting. “It’s all kind of mismatched and playful,” says Tang.
“It’s kind of a moody, dark bathroom,” says Tang. An inset walnut mirror custom-designed by Tang mingles with zellige tiles by Mosaic House. The vanity sconces are theater wall lights from Germany by Cosack, sourced via 1stdibs.
The shared kids’ bath features a tile terrazzo floor, soaking tub, and Brodware taps. The clerestory window lets in northern light without compromising privacy.
Guest Bathroom
The new bathroom is in the former bedroom, and it’s primarily used by the bedroom occupants.
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