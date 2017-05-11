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All Photos/bath/walls : ceramic tile/lighting : track

Bathroom Ceramic Tile Walls Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
A Hawaiian mango wood counter and shelving add texture and warmth in the bathroom.
The blue and white feature tiles in the bathroom were designed by renowned local architect Éolo Maia and were gifted to the couple by a friend. "We were very happy because we admire Éolo Maia a lot," says Franchini. The bathroom counter is made from Bahia Calacatta marble.