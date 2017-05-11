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All Photos/bath/walls : ceramic tile/lighting : ceiling

Bathroom Ceramic Tile Walls Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The Elene Mirror by Elegant Lighting is placed with a Dimple Sconce by RBW. The Lav faucet is by Artos.
The curving concrete tub has the same color as the floor, to appear as through it's rising out of it.
Walls are covered in Fireclay tile in Navy Blue. The vanity has a custom concrete basin by Newbold Stone Architectural Concrete and steel base from Metal Works Austin. The custom steel shelf and steel-edged mirror are paired with a perforated pendant by Allied Maker.
The bathroom was enlivened with a wall of hexagonal blue Pratt &amp; Larson tile.
Dal Tile “Keystones” in Arctic White and Emerald cover the guest bathroom.
The upstairs guest suite includes a neutral, daylit bathroom.
Enormous windows allow light to flood the interior, while carefully framed views of the garden blur the boundaries between interior and exterior. The deep concrete bathtub in the downstairs bathroom, for example, offers views of both internal and external gardens.
The maroon-tiled, walk-in shower has two showerheads and is well lit by a skylight from above.
A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
More than 6,000 pounds of green Moroccan tiles from Design Fliesen were used in their primary bathroom, which has two Falper faucets. There's a second full bathroom and two powder rooms.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Aqua subway tile provides a coastal feel for the bathroom. "Since we're pretty conscious about weight, we built the bathroom using metal studs and Schluter Kerdi Board, which is a super lightweight material,
"Since we knew the house would have bold color blocks, we wanted the bathroom to feel a bit more fluid and loose,
In the kids’ bath, green hexagon tile from Heath Ceramics is a lovely backdrop for the walnut vanity.
Bedrosians ceramic tile was used on the walls and ceiling in the master bathroom.
The bathroom on the second level is outfitted with terrazzo tile flooring, ceramic mosaic tile on the walls, and a walnut vanity.
The small bathroom on the first level features concrete block walls and ceramic mosaic tile for the shower walls; a skylight in the shower supplies an indoor-outdoor experience.
In the main bath, a wall of Heath Ceramics tile joins a terrazzo floor from Ann Sacks.
The floor tile is the Trident Hex Blanco Encaustic by Merola Tile from Home Depot, and the wall tile is a dimensional subway tile by Artmore from Lowe’s. The rectangular tub is the Aqua Eden Jenny by Kingston Brass from Home Depot.
The main bathroom, with a prominently placed soaking tub, is a restorative haven within the home. "My favorite part [of the home] is the bathtub, which has a clerestory window of the downtown skyline, and another window that looks out to see the Hollywood sign in the distance," shares Melanie. The luminous space features ceramic floor tile from Ceramic Technics in Ecco Mineral Stone 2.0, Wilsonart quartz counters in Rio Upano, and a white LED sconce by StudioM. The white oak vanity was custom designed by OPEN For Humans.
The marbled countertops in the ground-floor bathroom are by Smile Plastics, a company that melts and reuses discarded milk bottles and chopping boards.
In the full bathroom, Caesartone forms the floating vanity for the sink, while the shower is covered in bright white 3x12 ceramic tile. The skylights make it so the lights aren’t needed during the day.
Jocie specified slate floor tiles and cement wall tiles by Clé, then applied Venetian plaster from Master of Plaster with the help of some friends. "It’s really fun once you get into the rhythm of it, but definitely takes some time," says the architect.
Pink hexagonal tiles line the walls and floor in the bathroom, which has a large glass shower.
Stacked tiles from Spanish company Porcelanosa line the wall behind the sink and in the shower. Antonio bought the Peill & Putzler Wave pendants when he lived in Germany.
The Shower Curtain features chair paintings by mixed media artist Miki Dessine.
The custom walnut vanity from Northcoast Modern is topped with quartz. A new window brings in more light and a view of the river and trees.
A floating vanity saves space in the petite footprint. Cement tile covers the floor.
The new bathroom has Cle tile and custom limestone sinks that Emily found in a chance search online. "Marblebasinhub.com. They have incredible, incredible sinks," she says.
“The owner wanted the master bathroom to be spartan but elegant,” says architect Hunter Gundersen. “He came across a recessed tub and loved the idea. There’s something special about descending down into the architecture rather than sitting in an additive object on the architecture.”
The bathroom maximizes space and efficiency with a European-style glass shower, full tile in the bathroom, and high-end fixtures. All Wheelhaus homes use shower and faucet fixtures that minimize the waste of water.
A look at the downstairs powder room. The Lillången sink and cabinet from IKEA, while the faucet is from Kingston Brass and the medicine cabinet is by Kohler and the toilet is by Toto.
A small yet full-sized bath houses a tub, compost toilet and sink.
“Cathie has an incredible love of color,” says Tolkin. “This was an opportunity for engagement that would feel very authentic—this kind of engagement with our clients is vital to what we do.”
Vertical windows flood the ensuite bathroom with natural light.
Every room in the house has access to natural light. The bathroom cabinets are standard mid-grade factory-built cabinets, topped by custom poured concrete countertops that the architects designed and built.
A towel from Dusen Dusen hangs from wall hooks from Thing Industries.
Homeowner Chris Archer won’t have to worry about anything caving in in his new master bath, which now has an oversize, walk-in shower.
A second bathroom maintains the open brightness of the rest of the loft with simple white tiling and a transparent pedestal sink.
“My favorite space in the home might be the master shower,” says Joseph. “The skylight covers the entire shower, and when there is a full moon you don’t even need a light. I find it to be a very peaceful and calming space.”
The guest bathroom features Silver Ice quartzite surfaces, which match those in the kitchen. A decorative shower curtain, rather than a glass barrier, softens the space and adds texture.
Each cabin’s bathroom has a private toilet room, sink, and shower with a floor-to-ceiling window that can be opened while showering to let nature inside. “You can literally bathe in nature,” says designer Taylor Bode. A ladder leads to a loft with a skylight.
The guest bathroom features bright turquoise Arcilla Field tiles by Ann Sacks and brass fixtures and fittings that will develop a patina over time. A skylight above the shower provides natural light and brightens the room.
Custom brass plant shelves and custom tile adorns the master bathroom.
The downstairs bathroom features blue tiles. As the color orange is used on the main living floor, the color blue is found throughout the basement level. "It has something to do with the nearby bay and that by going down you are taking a journey under the water," explains Edgar.
A rust-colored ceiling light syncs with the red accents elsewhere in the house.
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