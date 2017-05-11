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All Photos/bath/walls : ceramic tile/floors : slate

Bathroom Ceramic Tile Walls Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The original ensuite featured an awkward triangular shower, and was, as Daniel recalls, “the size of a closet. It looked like a powder room.” Clever use of millwork redirected the light from the skylight away from the bedroom and into the bathroom.
Jocie specified slate floor tiles and cement wall tiles by Clé, then applied Venetian plaster from Master of Plaster with the help of some friends. "It’s really fun once you get into the rhythm of it, but definitely takes some time," says the architect.
Custom brass plant shelves and custom tile adorns the master bathroom.
White ceramic Fireclay tile wraps around the shower. Skylights bathe the master bath in natural light.
The master bathroom overlooks a private garden. The freestanding tub is by Blu Bathworks and the flooring is slate tile.
In a bathroom, a bluestone floor balances walls covered in a grid of white tiles and a floating sink basin lends an airy feel.
The ensuite master bathroom features Ann Sacks slate floor tile, contrasted with white Carrara marble that wraps the Kohler Tea for Two tub. The shower features tile from Heath Ceramics.