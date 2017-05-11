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All Photos/bath/walls : ceramic tile/floors : marble

Bathroom Ceramic Tile Walls Marble Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A pair of custom, white oak vanities by Tom Appleton stand in the new primary bathroom, which features honed white Carrara marble from North County Tile. A metal-framed mirror from Restoration Hardware, Ethel sconces from Worley’s Lighting, and polished nickel fixtures from Kohler complete the scheme. A Signature Hardware tub sits between.
The custom walnut vanity from Northcoast Modern is topped with quartz. A new window brings in more light and a view of the river and trees.
The principal bath is clad in hammered quartzite and white glass, and it features a custom marble tile floor.
“My favorite space in the home might be the master shower,” says Joseph. “The skylight covers the entire shower, and when there is a full moon you don’t even need a light. I find it to be a very peaceful and calming space.”
Carrera marble tiles in four different scales can be found throughout the home—including in the bathroom, the kitchen and sunken lounge, and the backsplash.
A look at one of the seven bathrooms.
The sleek and moody new powder room is lined from floor to ceiling with handmade, metallic black tiles from Heath Ceramics and features a floating custom console of slightly pink Rosa Aurora stone and a smoke mirror. In juxtaposition, the new cloak room across from the bathroom has powdery pink lacquer built-ins, integrated LED lighting, and flamingo wallpaper.
White ceramic tiles by Waterworks line the bathroom walls. The floors, also by Waterworks, are honed Carrara marble. The sink with an integrated top is by Duravit.
Emerald-green penny tiles line the walls in one of the sleek baths.