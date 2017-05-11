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All Photos/bath/walls : ceramic tile/floors : limestone

Bathroom Ceramic Tile Walls Limestone Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Ogawa Green Tile by Heath Ceramics covers the walls and floors. When the couple's existing tile stash wasn't enough coverage, the team was able to special order more to match.
Clean lines and organic hues permeate the bathroom.
Rust-hued tile provides a pop of color against the onyx windows and bench legs.
"Great hotels have stories that go beyond providing a bed for the night—they offer moments of discovery, unexpected adventures, encounters to be savored and retold," says The Calile Hotel, and we wholeheartedly agree. Careful consideration has been put into every detail of this pastel-hued oasis in the middle of Brisbane. Allow your mind to wander as you relax by the pool, lounge at the hotel bar, or simply enjoy the impeccably-designed interior spaces.
master bath/shower