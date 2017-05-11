Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/walls : ceramic tile/counters : wood

Bathroom Ceramic Tile Walls Wood Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Hexagonal penny tile ascends from floor to ceiling in the skylit primary bathroom.
The upstairs guest suite includes a neutral, daylit bathroom.
The selection of pale wood for the bathroom vanity helps to maintain a light and airy quality for the space.
The home’s four bathrooms are tiled with custom ceramic tiles in four different colors. The pink upstairs bathroom is the only one with a tub.
Yellow tiles add a fun pop of color in the bathroom.
Signorino wall tiles in opal white meet Lapege’s Colombino RB36 porcelain floor tiles.
Jocie specified slate floor tiles and cement wall tiles by Clé, then applied Venetian plaster from Master of Plaster with the help of some friends. "It’s really fun once you get into the rhythm of it, but definitely takes some time," says the architect.
Antique Chinese chests in the main bath flank large glass picture windows.
Vertical windows flood the ensuite bathroom with natural light.
High-end materials make the bathroom design feel intentional and well thought out. Finishes and fixtures include an Abi brushed brass tap, a tile backsplash, a black timber vanity, a concrete sink, terrazzo floors, and a cement shower surround.
Each cabin’s bathroom has a private toilet room, sink, and shower with a floor-to-ceiling window that can be opened while showering to let nature inside. “You can literally bathe in nature,” says designer Taylor Bode. A ladder leads to a loft with a skylight.
LumiPods feature Axor fixtures in a chrome steel finish by default, although other options are available.
The bathroom has a richly textured material palette, including a copper towel rack, natural stone basin, and white ceramic tiles. The painting reflected in the mirror depicts draumstafir, magical Nordic staves.
A Hawaiian mango wood counter and shelving add texture and warmth in the bathroom.
The master bedroom has an ensuite, which was updated during the renovation. The pale green tiles are Dandelion by Swedish designers Claesson Koivisto Rune for Marrakech Design.
A wall of black subway tile in this bathroom keeps the scheme consistent with the other one.
The small bathroom on the mezzanine uses the same material palette as the kitchen.
The plumbing fixtures and the dark ceramic tile reflect the black color of the cabinets. Round recessed handles are visually refined yet allow the panels on the vanity unit to be easily opened.
The bathroom is the only fully enclosed room in the apartment, and it sits below the new mezzanine level. Geometric tiles have been used to create a playful backsplash against the raw brick wall behind the sink.
The master bathroom was refreshed with new tiles and counters. Sliding doors were also added to the master bathroom and the study space for privacy.
Handmade Portuguese tiles line the floor of the upstairs bathroom, where a MissoniHome towel adds a bright touch.
A peek inside the blue powder room, off to the side of the service area.
A look inside the black ensuite bathroom on the ground floor.
Ceramists at locally based Glost Studios created bathroom basins to match the custom color palette.
A clerestory harnesses natural light for the bath.
The main floor bathroom was reduced in size to accommodate the new kitchen pantry. The three-quarter bath includes a custom floating walnut slab vanity, dark blue linen-textured tiles, and chrome accents.
Inside, a sunken concrete tub faces a plywood and fiberboard vanity designed by the couple. The sinks are by Domus and the faucets are by Glacier Bay.
While Herbst doesn't typically construct step-in bathtubs, this project led the team to work on as small a scale as possible as to balance the supporting stilts.
Vertical tiles line the shower and the faucet backsplash.
Bathroom
The compact bathroom is equipped with low-flow fixtures, including this D-Code sink by Duravit.
The walls feature Quebec Hexagone Series Arctic White tiles, while the bathroom floors are lined with Hexagone Verona White. The cabinet is built from Baltic birch plywood.
The bathroom is outfitted with a Nature's Head composting toilet, stainless steel sink, and custom cabinets. The countertop and curved wall are built from cedar. The LED lighting strips add a modern touch.
A simple bathroom vanity.
The new master bathroom was expanded. The maroon sink was moved to a new location and has a more sculptural feel.
In the bathroom, a Zyam tap by Aston Matthews is mounted on a Series 500 sink by Antonio Citterio for Pozzi-Ginori.
After: The bathroom and kitchen backsplash feature Merola white matte penny tiles purchased from The Home Depot.
The bathroom features clean, modern finishes.
The bathroom has two glass walls with frosted and transparent glass to allow light to filter in from the windowed area. Colored grout and yellow drawers and hardware bring bright colors into the space.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
The master bath with cedar countertops overlooks views of a lush fan palm. The custom vessel sink was crafted by the owner.
Monochromatic tones are juxtaposed with warm accents to create a palette that is both rich and contemporary.
Master Bathroom Detail
Master Bathroom Detail
Master Bathroom
Guest Bathroom
A new bathroom is located just before a step down to the living areas.
The wardrobes, living room furniture and kitchen cabinetry were custom made according to the owners’ preferences.
Lacquered wallpapers bring a vibrancy of colour to the bathroom.
014.CASA PEX
On the opposite end of the dining area is a spa-like bathroom with sliding arched doors, Moroccan tile trimming, a walk-in closet, toilet, rain shower, and a corner bathtub.
Samuel designed the custom vanity simply adorned with a Kohler Vox sink. The wall-mounted faucet is the Kohler Purist line and sconces are Cedar & Moss.
Master ensuite with sliding mirror panels and view to green roof at tub
12