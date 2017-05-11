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All Photos/bath/walls : ceramic tile/counters : tile

Bathroom Ceramic Tile Walls Tile Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Freijó wood cabinetry topped with large-format terracotta-colored ceramic tile from Portobello America in one of the bathrooms. The concrete sink is from <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Konkrë Living Design.</span>
In the bathroom closest to their daughter's bedroom, the owners made the shower accessible to a wheelchair.
"My wish for the bathroom was for it to feel like walking along a creek through the Tasmanian wilderness,
A neon green faucet pops against the softer-shaded tiles and cabinets.
Spanish firm Gon Architects and designer Ana Torres renovated this 69-foot-long Madrid flat to include a yellow-tiled bathroom, salmon-hued bedroom reading nook, and bright-blue kitchen stand. The home’s colorful corners are tied together by white passages and subtle wood floors.
One of the home's bathrooms features wallpaper from Etsy retailer AwallonDesign.
Grey describes the patina process for the faucet and shower fixtures: “You get unfinished or un-lacquered brass, and then you boil vinegar and dip them in there. Then I put it in a bag with an egg and let it sit out for a couple of weeks. Then I opened it up, which was pretty disgusting, but it did the trick.”
“It’s kind of a moody, dark bathroom,” says Tang. An inset walnut mirror custom-designed by Tang mingles with zellige tiles by Mosaic House. The vanity sconces are theater wall lights from Germany by Cosack, sourced via 1stdibs.
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
Pastel blue tile and Driklolor paint in the soft, pink Pillow hue add a touch of playfulness to the kid’s bathroom. A Flower Pot pendant light from Verner Panton hangs above the round mirror and wall-mount faucet.
“For the master bathroom, I wanted to create a spa-like retreat for my husband and I. We chose classic finishes with gray herringbone floor tile, white subway tile for the walls, and chrome fixtures and hardware. We also took down a wall that separated the toilet and shower from the sink area and it made the bathroom feel twice as large.”
Two rectangle vessel sinks sit side-by-side across from two one-piece toilets in this bathroom, an absolute oasis of natural materials.
bathroom
The angled tile floor-pad designates the entrance to the bathtub area.
At the sink area is built-in storage and a floating glass medicine cabinet.
The colored tile grout was sourced from Grout360. The tiles are from RAK Ceramics.
The walls use white subway tiles with black accent trim molding, and the floor features decorative artisan glazed tiles with raised surface patterns.
A skylight over the shower in the master suite gives a focused view of the sky, referencing the Skyspaces of the installation artist James Turrell.
The Jungle bathroom at the Monkey Tree hotel in Palm Springs. Accessories and art like the roadrunner needlepoint wall hanging were largely "made by regular people and found in vintage stores," Kathy says.
Bathroom
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