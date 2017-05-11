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All Photos/bath/walls : ceramic tile/counters : quartzite

Bathroom Ceramic Tile Walls Quartzite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The custom walnut vanity from Northcoast Modern is topped with quartz. A new window brings in more light and a view of the river and trees.
The guest bathroom features Silver Ice quartzite surfaces, which match those in the kitchen. A decorative shower curtain, rather than a glass barrier, softens the space and adds texture.
The downstairs bathroom features blue tiles. As the color orange is used on the main living floor, the color blue is found throughout the basement level. "It has something to do with the nearby bay and that by going down you are taking a journey under the water," explains Edgar.
The wall opens up over the vanity so that there are views into the bedroom and backyard.
The Caesarstone and plywood vanity echoes the materials in the kitchen, as does the wall tile.
The bathrooms feature a clean, minimal blue-and-white palette, with a focus on durable, functional materials.
Every bathroom comes equipped with a TWA toiletries kit.
Kohler bathroom fixtures.
The vanity, shelving, and finish surrounding the rub are custom; using marine-grade hardwood Ply that has been treated with multiple layers of sealer. An additional layer of Formica veneer has been used to treat the finish around the tub and shelves.