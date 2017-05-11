Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/walls : ceramic tile/counters : engineered quartz

Bathroom Ceramic Tile Walls Engineered Quartz Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The architects kept the fixture layout to save on budget, swapping in a Duravit tub and toilet with lavatory fixture, tub filler and shower head and controls by DornBracht.
"Intense color immersion,
A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
In the kids’ bath, green hexagon tile from Heath Ceramics is a lovely backdrop for the walnut vanity.
In the main bath, a wall of Heath Ceramics tile joins a terrazzo floor from Ann Sacks.
The shared second-floor bath has a black tile backsplash that references the home’s shou sugi ban siding. The oak and cold-rolled steel vanity echoes the design of the kitchen’s furniture-like island.
The main bathroom, with a prominently placed soaking tub, is a restorative haven within the home. "My favorite part [of the home] is the bathtub, which has a clerestory window of the downtown skyline, and another window that looks out to see the Hollywood sign in the distance," shares Melanie. The luminous space features ceramic floor tile from Ceramic Technics in Ecco Mineral Stone 2.0, Wilsonart quartz counters in Rio Upano, and a white LED sconce by StudioM. The white oak vanity was custom designed by OPEN For Humans.
Cork flooring by Expanko runs from the bathroom to the hallway, mirroring the tones of the cedar ceilings. Heath Ceramics tile clads the vanity wall.
The guest bath features punchy Clé tile flooring and a mirror and sconce from Schoolhouse Electric.
In the full bathroom, Caesartone forms the floating vanity for the sink, while the shower is covered in bright white 3x12 ceramic tile. The skylights make it so the lights aren’t needed during the day.
The new bathroom has Cle tile and custom limestone sinks that Emily found in a chance search online. "Marblebasinhub.com. They have incredible, incredible sinks," she says.
The newer downstairs bathroom features textured sky-blue tiles that nod to the natural ceramics Rose loves.
Among Jessy’s favorite original details are the door headers, which are the same width as the doors themselves. A fresh coat of white paint from Sherwin-Williams gives the house a clean look. The bathroom tile is by Heath in French Gray Manganese.
In the rear wing, which is used by the two teenage boys, the bathroom is split into two—a separate toilet and a shower—with a library in the circulation space between.
Floor tile from Cle runs inside the shower, where the niche and bench are fashioned from Tiger wood.
The old tub was updated with new tile, including floor tile from Cle.
A rust-colored ceiling light syncs with the red accents elsewhere in the house.
The bespoke vanity is composed of reclaimed oak and topped with Caesarstone. The wall-mounted faucet is from Astra Walker’s Icon Tapware line in Urban Brass.
The floor tiles are from Popham Design in a custom palette, paired with handmade subway tile in an earthy, off-white color.
The wall opens up over the vanity so that there are views into the bedroom and backyard.
The Caesarstone and plywood vanity echoes the materials in the kitchen, as does the wall tile.
A large soaking tub looks out to lush greenery and bright sunshine—the perfect backdrop for this bathroom retreat. A slatted fence provides privacy from the rest of the yard.
Even the bathrooms have spectacular views. A skylight allows glimpses of the sky from the shower.
“Tōrō House is a study in the harmony of dualities,” says architect Mark English. Inspired by Japanese design, the home harmoniously unites with nature—as seen here in the master bathroom, where the tub overlooks the outdoor space.
my dream bathroom
Simple bathroom and robes with white cupboards and tiling allow light to permeate through the internalised space
Master bathroom.
A glimpse of bathroom behind the closet.
Bathroom
Bathroom
Brilliant blue tile from Classic Ceramics cascades down the wall, wraps the tub, and covers the floor in the kids' bath.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
The home’s bathrooms feature Lacava undermount sinks, Hansgrohe fixtures, and Duravit toilets. Natural light filters in through a skylight above the vanity.
The bathroom features an indoor/outdoor shower. The Wetstyle sink is outfitted with a Blu Bathworks faucet.
Another bathroom sports the Dwell Little Diamond tile in the Tropics Blue Crackle glaze from Heath Ceramics. The shower floor is also teak.
A wall of dimensional Heath Ceramics tile—the Bowtie and Diamond mixed—backs a teak and quartz floating vanity.
The bathroom features a blend of natural textures and clean lines.
The totally reorganized bathroom includes a tub, a large vanity with storage, and elegant tiles.
The coral-hued bathroom features a custom vanity designed by CaSA, a Green 42 vessel sink by Catalano, a LEAF faucet by Bruma, and grey ceramic floor tile by Ceramica Vogue.
Simple, white tile extends from floor-to-ceiling in the bathroom. A clerestory window draws in daylight, further reflecting off the glossy surfaces to create a light-filled interior space.
The master bath is covered in vibrantly colored tile.
The pastel tiles used by Atelier Starzak Strebicki bring a calming mood to the washroom.
A look at the simple, modern bathroom with a monolithic sink.
The bathroom is sheathed in Dal Tile, with a Silestone countertop placed over an IKEA cabinet. The curb-less shower supports aging in place.
The white subway tile on the tub surround and cream penny rounds on the floor (both from Nemo Tile) create textural contrast in the same color palette. The stool is from Serena & Lily.
In the shower, handmade "bubble hex
Master Bathroom - After
Bathroom
Hexagonal tiles for a masculine bathroom
Finishes such as exposed concrete and playful tile accents denote the more laid-back, intimate atmosphere.
Mullioned doors separate the vanity from the indoor shower. La Cantina Sea Foam Green doors (not pictured) connect the indoor shower to an outdoor shower.
Fire Clay Hexite tile covers the bathroom walls. The countertop is Pental Quartz.
The full bathroom includes Ann Sacks tiles, a wall-hung toilet and a black and white color scheme.
12