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All Photos/bath/tubs : whirlpool/walls : subway tile

Bathroom Whirlpool Tubs Subway Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The wall without windows has a sun spotted ceramic tile dado with oak planks above it.
The toilet is hidden behind a tiled wall-partition at the foot of the tub.