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All Photos/bath/tubs : undermount/walls : subway tile

Bathroom Undermount Tubs Subway Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Bathrooms incorporate custom glazed tile and Imperial Danby stone quarried in Vermont.
Cement tiles feature prominently in the master bathroom, powder room, and area around the fireplace.
The Lais designed their house to be theirs forever. As such, they were able to make design moves that made sense for themselves but that wouldn't have high resale value, like the Japanese-style master bathroom in the middle of the second floor instead of off of the master bedroom. The traditional setup features bath stools from Muji for washing off.
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