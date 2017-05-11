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All Photos/bath/tubs : undermount/walls : stone slab

Bathroom Undermount Tubs Stone Slab Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The bathroom layout was reconfigured for more privacy, and wrapped in honed beige marble.
The lower-level master bath matches horizontally oriented stone with wood cabinets and drawers made from on-site trees.