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All Photos/bath/tubs : undermount/tubs : freestanding

Bathroom Undermount Tubs Freestanding Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

Inlaid butterflies add visual interest to the vast slabs of gray marble. An adjoining massage room makes for the ultimate spa-like bathroom.
Houle designed the ofuro tub in the master bath to mesh with the home’s tallowwood wall paneling. The Ikea sink is outfitted with Vola faucets.