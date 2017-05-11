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All Photos/bath/tubs : undermount/tubs : alcove

Bathroom Undermount Tubs Alcove Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

The lower-level master bath matches horizontally oriented stone with wood cabinets and drawers made from on-site trees.
Estúdio Penha left industrial accents—like metallic frames, large windows, and cement tiles—in many rooms of Conde D'eu House.
The master bathroom is a calming oasis of marble. The couple often relax here for a moment of tranquility.
Bathrooms incorporate custom glazed tile and Imperial Danby stone quarried in Vermont.
Cement tiles feature prominently in the master bathroom, powder room, and area around the fireplace.
The white subway tile on the tub surround and cream penny rounds on the floor (both from Nemo Tile) create textural contrast in the same color palette. The stool is from Serena & Lily.