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All Photos/bath/tubs : undermount/sinks : wall mount

Bathroom Undermount Tubs Wall Mount Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

Don't neglect the faucet. It’s important to remember that faucets aren’t always included in a new vanity, which may require a bit of research and coordination.
Bathroom in 1920s style
Houle designed the ofuro tub in the master bath to mesh with the home’s tallowwood wall paneling. The Ikea sink is outfitted with Vola faucets.