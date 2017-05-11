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All Photos/bath/tubs : undermount/sinks : drop in

Bathroom Undermount Tubs Drop In Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

In the kids' bathroom, Marmoreal flooring with a black background and green, gold, and green spots, a Nickey Kehoe-designed green-and-white shower curtain, pale green Farrow &amp; Ball vanity paint, and brass fixtures add color and playful touches.
The upstairs master bathroom is teeming with light thanks to its skylight and windows, and looks more luxurious than it is thanks to marble-like ceramic tile and walnut-faced plywood cabinets.
Estúdio Penha left industrial accents—like metallic frames, large windows, and cement tiles—in many rooms of Conde D'eu House.
Cement tiles feature prominently in the master bathroom, powder room, and area around the fireplace.
The pastel tiles used by Atelier Starzak Strebicki bring a calming mood to the washroom.
Wein House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos