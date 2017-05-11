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All Photos/bath/tubs : undermount/showers : enclosed

Bathroom Undermount Tubs Enclosed Showers Design Photos and Ideas

In the main bath, a wall of Heath Ceramics tile joins a terrazzo floor from Ann Sacks.
Don't neglect the faucet. It’s important to remember that faucets aren’t always included in a new vanity, which may require a bit of research and coordination.
The tub backdrop is composed of bamboo-cut textured marble tile. “When the lights are on, it casts a really beautiful waterfall effect of light across the texture,” says Watts.
The bathroom layout was reconfigured for more privacy, and wrapped in honed beige marble.
A view of the new marble-clad master bathroom.
Estúdio Penha left industrial accents—like metallic frames, large windows, and cement tiles—in many rooms of Conde D'eu House.
The pastel tiles used by Atelier Starzak Strebicki bring a calming mood to the washroom.
Master Bathroom - After
Concrete shower walls meets concrete tub surround meets concrete tile. Soaps by local Duross & Langel.
The vertical full-length window offers a slice of the outdoors in the custom-outfitted master bathroom (save for a tub and sink by Kohler; faucet and showerhead by Vola).
The ensuite master bathroom features Ann Sacks slate floor tile, contrasted with white Carrara marble that wraps the Kohler Tea for Two tub. The shower features tile from Heath Ceramics.