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All Photos/bath/tubs : undermount/showers : corner

Bathroom Undermount Tubs Corner Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Pink marble
A custom mirror was fitted to the wall space above the bespoke floating vanity. Cedar &amp; Moss sconces mounted over the mirror are sophisticated accents.
Bathroom in 1920s style
Master Bathroom
The ensuite master bathroom features Ann Sacks slate floor tile, contrasted with white Carrara marble that wraps the Kohler Tea for Two tub. The shower features tile from Heath Ceramics.