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All Photos/bath/tubs : undermount/lighting : recessed

Bathroom Undermount Tubs Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

In the main bath, a wall of Heath Ceramics tile joins a terrazzo floor from Ann Sacks.
Family bathroom on the second floor
Even the master bath fully embraces the Bondi Beach location. A large picture window and skylight create the feeling of being outdoors in this marble oasis.
The lower-level master bath matches horizontally oriented stone with wood cabinets and drawers made from on-site trees.
The master bath has an elegant soaking tub.
Bathrooms incorporate custom glazed tile and Imperial Danby stone quarried in Vermont.
For the bathroom inside a renovated Hollywood bungalow, architect Noah Walker used a simple palette of gray and white tile, black countertops, and stainless steel fixtures. "I love minimal bathrooms with natural light, so less is more, and pay attention to the details," he advises.
Master Bathroom - After
Hariri and her husband have separate bathrooms, each with their preferred. He preferred a shower, but Hariri wanted a tub.
Now, the space looks both sophisticated and playful thanks to the addition of whimsical animal-printed wallpaper, marble countertops, tiles from Ann Sacks, and brass pendant lights designed by Cedar & Moss for Rejuvenation.
The vertical full-length window offers a slice of the outdoors in the custom-outfitted master bathroom (save for a tub and sink by Kohler; faucet and showerhead by Vola).
Master Bathroom