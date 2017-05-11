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All Photos/bath/tubs : undermount/lighting : pendant

Bathroom Undermount Tubs Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A beautifully renovated apartment in the capital of Sicily echoes the colors and textures of the sea. The bathroom in particular evokes water, with textured tadelakt cement and Wet System Wall & Deco wallpaper.
The master bathroom is a calming oasis of marble. The couple often relax here for a moment of tranquility.
Cement tiles feature prominently in the master bathroom, powder room, and area around the fireplace.
Now, the space looks both sophisticated and playful thanks to the addition of whimsical animal-printed wallpaper, marble countertops, tiles from Ann Sacks, and brass pendant lights designed by Cedar & Moss for Rejuvenation.
Houle designed the ofuro tub in the master bath to mesh with the home’s tallowwood wall paneling. The Ikea sink is outfitted with Vola faucets.