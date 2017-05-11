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All Photos/bath/tubs : undermount/lighting : ceiling

Bathroom Undermount Tubs Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

In the main bath, a wall of Heath Ceramics tile joins a terrazzo floor from Ann Sacks.
The tub backdrop is composed of bamboo-cut textured marble tile. “When the lights are on, it casts a really beautiful waterfall effect of light across the texture,” says Watts.
The bathroom layout was reconfigured for more privacy, and wrapped in honed beige marble.
A key feature in SAAD’s Strata House is the serene Japanese bath.
Light gray mosaic wall tile meets a pronounced slab of Natural Jeremiel Grey Marble in the vanity. The tile grid is softened by Waterstone polished plaster. The wall-mounted, brass faucets are by Vola.
Bathroom
The master bath has an elegant soaking tub.
Master Bathroom - After
Concrete shower walls meets concrete tub surround meets concrete tile. Soaps by local Duross & Langel.
The vertical full-length window offers a slice of the outdoors in the custom-outfitted master bathroom (save for a tub and sink by Kohler; faucet and showerhead by Vola).
The ensuite master bathroom features Ann Sacks slate floor tile, contrasted with white Carrara marble that wraps the Kohler Tea for Two tub. The shower features tile from Heath Ceramics.
Bath
Bath
Detail of bathroom