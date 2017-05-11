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All Photos/bath/tubs : undermount/floors : porcelain tile

Bathroom Undermount Tubs Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A key feature in SAAD’s Strata House is the serene Japanese bath.
Now, the space looks both sophisticated and playful thanks to the addition of whimsical animal-printed wallpaper, marble countertops, tiles from Ann Sacks, and brass pendant lights designed by Cedar & Moss for Rejuvenation.
Bathroom
Detail of bathroom