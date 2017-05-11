Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/tubs : undermount/floors : medium hardwood

Bathroom Undermount Tubs Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A beautifully renovated apartment in the capital of Sicily echoes the colors and textures of the sea. The bathroom in particular evokes water, with textured tadelakt cement and Wet System Wall & Deco wallpaper.
A key feature in SAAD’s Strata House is the serene Japanese bath.
Houle designed the ofuro tub in the master bath to mesh with the home’s tallowwood wall paneling. The Ikea sink is outfitted with Vola faucets.