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All Photos/bath/tubs : undermount/floors : concrete

Bathroom Undermount Tubs Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Bathroom finishes are an inversion of the darker palette in the main spaces, using a white reconstituted stone counter atop a laminate cabinet, with blackbutt shelves and brass faucets.
Wein House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Bathroom in 1920s style