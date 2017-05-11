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All Photos/bath/tubs : undermount/counters : concrete

Bathroom Undermount Tubs Concrete Counters Design Photos and Ideas

In the kids' bathroom, Marmoreal flooring with a black background and green, gold, and green spots, a Nickey Kehoe-designed green-and-white shower curtain, pale green Farrow &amp; Ball vanity paint, and brass fixtures add color and playful touches.
Estúdio Penha left industrial accents—like metallic frames, large windows, and cement tiles—in many rooms of Conde D'eu House.
Wein House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Concrete shower walls meets concrete tub surround meets concrete tile. Soaps by local Duross & Langel.